Green Mill in Uptown Minneapolis will close after 38 years

Pizza institution Green Mill announced it will close its Uptown Minneapolis location after December 31 after 38 years in business. Owner Paul Dzubnar announced that they'll be looking for other locations in Minneapolis, possibly downtown.

The closure of its Hennepin Avenue site still leaves a couple dozen Green Mill locations to visit, though none are found in Minneapolis.

The Green Mill is among the oldest surviging names in pizza in the Twin Cities; the original location opened in St. Paul in 1975.

There's no word on whether Giordano's, the beloved Chicago pizza chain, moving in within walking distance had any impact on the Mill's Uptown business. But remember, it was Green Mill that gave the Twin Cities deep dish first, y'all.

A bit of salve: Red Cow, the gourmet burger chain, will move into the space in June.

2626 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis

612-374-2131

greenmill.com