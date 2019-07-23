Graze—Minneapolis' massive, soon-to-open food hall—announces tenant roster

Set to open on August 15, the 14,000-square-foot-plus eating/drinking destination at 520 4th St. N. teased its tenant roster late last week. We're talkin' MidNord Empanadas & Churros (2016 Outstanding Food Truck winner), Soul Bowl (the neo-soul-food hit at Target Field), Flagsmash: Megadilla (makers of 14-inch monster quesadillas), Lu's (the longtime banh mi pros), Carbon (coal-fired pit beef proprietors), FishBowl Poke and Ramen Kazama (the beloved Japanese sister restaurants who'll dish up poke in the summer, ramen in the winter), and Honey & Rye Bakehouse (the St. Louis Park baguette magicians).

Wanna hear from Greg Cuda, a partner with Ohio-based parent company Derived Development Group? Here he is, per a press release.

"With this collective we will be able to create opportunities for a diverse mix of local chefs and artisans while showcasing their culture and delivering something unique to Minneapolis."

Graze will serve as a "chef-driven" incubator for new and local cooking talent. The two-floor culinary stable features a 3,000-square-foot patio, firepits, and two full bars, providing "an unforgettable, holistic experience for consumers."

As the food hall trend rages, we're already seeing winners and losers. The team behind Graze surely hopes to be Minneapolis' answer to St. Paul's thriving Keg & Case, not to Roseville's quickly shuttered Revolution Hall.

This much is certain: The cyber patrons in this rendering appear to be having one helluva time.