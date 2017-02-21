Well, maybe just a little bit more! This weekend the sweet little Francophile cafe will throw three dinner parties with menus made up of "Grand Classics."

Greatest hits from their 10 years in business will be served up on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, February 24, 25, and 26, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Reservations recommended.



3804 Grand Ave. S., Minneapolis

612-822-8260

