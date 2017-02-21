City Pages

Grand Cafe says farewell with three "Grand Classics" dinner parties this weekend

Tuesday, February 21, 2017 by Mecca Bos in Food & Drink
itemprop

We can't wait to see what it looks like to pack 10 years of excellence in one decadent dinner. Photo courtesy of Grand Cafe Facebook Page

Are you, like us, distraught by the news of the shuttering of Grand Cafe? The best blueberry pancakes anywhere, the decadent eggs en cocotte, and the beautiful melange plates will be no more. 

Well, maybe just a little bit more! This weekend the sweet little Francophile cafe will throw three dinner parties with menus made up of "Grand Classics." 

Greatest hits from their 10 years in business will be served up on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, February 24, 25, and 26, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Reservations recommended.

3804 Grand Ave. S., Minneapolis
612-822-8260
 

 

Comments

More from Food & Drink

Sponsor Content