Grand Cafe says farewell with three "Grand Classics" dinner parties this weekend
Are you, like us, distraught by the news of the shuttering of Grand Cafe? The best blueberry pancakes anywhere, the decadent eggs en cocotte, and the beautiful melange plates will be no more.
Well, maybe just a little bit more! This weekend the sweet little Francophile cafe will throw three dinner parties with menus made up of "Grand Classics."
Greatest hits from their 10 years in business will be served up on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, February 24, 25, and 26, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Reservations recommended.
3804 Grand Ave. S., Minneapolis
612-822-8260
