Grand Cafe is closing

The darling little French-style bistro on Minneapolis' Grand Avenue will serve its last meal on February 5.

Grand has always been a one-of-a-kind establishment, where every little detail feels hand-curated and personalized.

And that's because it has been. Owners Dan and Mary Hunter run the place like an extension of their home. The kitchen was run over the years by a number of chefs, including the late John Radle, and most recently Jamie Malone.

In their farewell statement, the Hunters thanked “friends, patrons and our amazing staff, past and present” for their support over this decade, and said they’re now “ready for a new chapter,” though they didn’t explain just what that means.

“We’ve had the pleasure of serving a couple’s first romantic date, groom’s dinners, anniversaries, families at brunch, babies, kids (they know where the toys live). We have sincerely enjoyed creating and operating Grand Café.”

Hours this week will be 5 to 10 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday night, with 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. brunch service Saturday and Sunday.

Stop in for one last perfect blueberry pancake, egg en cocotte, or a glass of bubbles in one of the warmest rooms in town.

Closes after February 5

Grand Cafe

3804 Grand Ave S., Minneapolis

612-822-8260

