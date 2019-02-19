Grand Avenue's decades-old D'Amico & Sons to close

After 22 years at 975 Grand Avenue, that location will close this Sunday, February 24, according to the Pioneer Press. A company spokesperson told the paper that they've decided not to renew the lease.

This is the second closure in about as many years for the family-friendly Minnesota chain (a CP Best Of pick for kid-tested, parent-approved dining). Its original location in Uptown also held it down for two decades, opening in 1994 before closing at the end of 2016.

“After 22 great years in St. Paul we want to thank our customers who have been so loyal ... we hope all of our guests will continue to dine at our other locations," owner Larry D’Amico said in a statement to the PiPress.

And those other locations give you plenty of options for getting your fast-casual Italian on: The PiPress reports that D'Amico & Sons' Edina, Minneapolis, U of M campus, Roseville, Golden Valley, and Wayzata locations are still open (along with an outpost in Naples, should you find yourself in Florida with a hankering for chicken parm).