Grae Nonas won 2017's Cochon 555, the ultimate foodie pork cookoff

But that didn't stop him from taking the porky crown at the 2017 Minneapolis Cochon 555 last Sunday.

He'll go on to compete at the national Grand Cochon 555 competition in Colorado in October.

His winning dishes included kolache with smoked pork sausage, gouda, and sauerkraut powder; whipped lardo with rye cracker, smoked herring roe, and maple; pork collar en croute with fermented leek and parsley; an "Offal Lot of Pork" with liver, heart, drunken loin, feet, and fat; and a blueberry gummy bear because Cochon is never complete if something doesn't get weird.

Congrats to Nonas and everyone else who managed to power through their Cochon-induced hangovers on Monday morning.