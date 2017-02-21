Grae Nonas is the winner of 2017 Cochon 555

Grae Nonas was awarded the most talented wielder of the cracklin'. Photo courtesy of Cochon 555

Rumor has it that Grae Nonas is no longer working at Tullibee, as reported by Dara Moskowitz of Minneapolis-St. Paul Magazine.



But that didn't stop him from taking the porky crown at the 2017 Minneapolis Cochon 555 last Sunday.



He'll go on to compete at the national Grand Cochon 555 competition in Colorado in October.



His winning dishes included kolache with smoked pork sausage, gouda, and sauerkraut powder; whipped lardo with rye cracker, smoked herring roe, and maple; pork collar en croute with fermented leek and parsley; an "Offal Lot of Pork" with liver, heart, drunken loin, feet, and fat; and a blueberry gummy bear because Cochon is never complete if something doesn't get weird.