Grab cookies, not pussy: Minneapolis 'Cookie Grab' to benefit Planned Parenthood

Many women simply are not having that shit.

Count among them the talented women of the pastry community, who are joining forces to benefit the fight for women's rights. By kicking in a little extra work this week, they're putting together Cookie Grab 2017. And it's already sold out.

For $50, participants will get a box of cookies packed to the brim with delicious treats from the list of very talented bakers below, and all proceeds will go to benefit Planned Parenthood.

And here's a bit of background according to their press materials:



"A lady boss roster of women from Carrie Riggs at Alma to Ann Kim at Pizzeria Lola to the leading XX chromosome crews of Bogart's, Lucia’s and Lowbrow [and many more] will join forces to create kick-ass boxes of beautiful homemade cookies with a goal of raising $25,000 in support of Planned Parenthood.

100 percent of sales will be donated.



"Inspired by helping with a similar chef-driven bake sale held recently in Portland, Oregon, Minneapolis Cookie Grab organizer Maggie Strom was certain that our community would be down to join forces and make moves together. She is looking forward to a successful fundraiser for Planned Parenthood in Minneapolis and hopes the female restaurant community will do more projects together in the future."

All 500 of the boxes have sold out, so here's hoping they have another event soon.

cookiegrab.com



Cookie Grab 2017 Minneapolis Edition features these badass female bakers from the following establishments:

Nightingale

Pizzeria Lola

Angel Food Bakery

Hola Arepa

Gigi’s Café

Common Roots

Black Sheep Pizza

Henry & Sons Wine Shop

Lucia’s

The Lowbrow

Broder’s

Create Catering

Restaurant Alma

Meritage

George and the Dragon

Joan’s in the Park

Bogart’s Doughnuts

GYST

St.Genevieve

Glam Doll Donuts

Salty Tart Birchwood

Cocoa & Fig

Spoonriver

4Bells