Grab cookies, not pussy: Minneapolis 'Cookie Grab' to benefit Planned Parenthood
As we know all too well, certain nefarious forces are preparing to curtail women's reproductive rights.
Many women simply are not having that shit.
Count among them the talented women of the pastry community, who are joining forces to benefit the fight for women's rights. By kicking in a little extra work this week, they're putting together Cookie Grab 2017. And it's already sold out.
For $50, participants will get a box of cookies packed to the brim with delicious treats from the list of very talented bakers below, and all proceeds will go to benefit Planned Parenthood.
And here's a bit of background according to their press materials:
"A lady boss roster of women from Carrie Riggs at Alma to Ann Kim at Pizzeria Lola to the leading XX chromosome crews of Bogart's, Lucia’s and Lowbrow [and many more] will join forces to create kick-ass boxes of beautiful homemade cookies with a goal of raising $25,000 in support of Planned Parenthood.
100 percent of sales will be donated.
"Inspired by helping with a similar chef-driven bake sale held recently in Portland, Oregon, Minneapolis Cookie Grab organizer Maggie Strom was certain that our community would be down to join forces and make moves together. She is looking forward to a successful fundraiser for Planned Parenthood in Minneapolis and hopes the female restaurant community will do more projects together in the future."
All 500 of the boxes have sold out, so here's hoping they have another event soon.
cookiegrab.com
Cookie Grab 2017 Minneapolis Edition features these badass female bakers from the following establishments:
Nightingale
Pizzeria Lola
Angel Food Bakery
Hola Arepa
Gigi’s Café
Common Roots
Black Sheep Pizza
Henry & Sons Wine Shop
Lucia’s
The Lowbrow
Broder’s
Create Catering
Restaurant Alma
Meritage
George and the Dragon
Joan’s in the Park
Bogart’s Doughnuts
GYST
St.Genevieve
Glam Doll Donuts
Salty Tart Birchwood
Cocoa & Fig
Spoonriver
4Bells
