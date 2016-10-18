Good citizens of Richfield! Giordano's opens in your 'hood today

The Chicago-based cult favorite Giordano's opened its first Twin Cities location last summer, and has just announced a second location, opening today in Richfield.

In addition to 5,000 square feet of space, the new location will offer a full bar. Expect dinner service only to start but they'll add lunch in the coming weeks. And of course, you'll get mile-high (or is that mile-deep?) layers of crust, sauce, and lots and lots of cheese.

Opens today, Tuesday, October 18.

3000 W. 66th St., Richfield

612-444-3731

Giordanos.com