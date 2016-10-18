Go to a Polynesian pig roast at Hi-Lo Diner

Well, not anymore.

Hi-Lo Diner, in a collaboration with Lowry Hill Meat, will bring you just that on Saturday, October 22. Butcher Erik Sather will provide the beast, roast it up Polynesian-style and serve it to you with a bunch of other dishes and sides, including:

• Huli Huli Chicken Skewers

• Ahi Poke Shooters

• Fried Brown Rice

• Jicama Haystacks

• Sweet Potato Salad Potato Skin Boats

• Classic Macaroni Salad

• Crazy Corn on the Cob

• Pineapple Hunks

Plus, dessert.

Also, brew from Bauhaus, cider from Milk & Honey, specialty cocktails from the Hi-Lo bar team, live music, yard games, and general merriment.

The whole shebang will cost $40 for all-you-can-eat pork and fixins plus two cocktails, and $75 for all-you-can-eat-and-drink. Kiddos under 10 are ten bucks. Buy tickets here.

4020 E. Lake St., Minneapolis

612-353-6568

hi-lodiner.com