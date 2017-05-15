Sad, right? But not anymore. The title has been changed to Gluten Free & More, certainly a more inviting spirit overall.

The numbers vary, but the percentage of Americans avoiding gluten has grown exponentially since the early 2000s when many of us didn’t even know what the hell the term “gluten” even meant.

Still don’t know?

Check out the upcoming Gluten-Free Food Allergy Fest coming to Minneapolis this month, included in a tour of several other U.S. cities.

The festival is presented by Gluten Free & More, as well as Enjoy Life Foods. In the spirit of celebrating life without gluten, the upcoming fest should to be bigger, better, and more celebratory than ever.

Three things to know:

1. You’ll get to sample a bunch of allergy-friendly food. Food! About 70 vendors will be on hand, including local favorites K Mama Hot Sauce, Patti’s Granola, HyVee and many others. Dairy-free and nut-free foods will also be on hand.

2. All day seminars and cooking demos are free with admission. Schedule highlights include how to make a gluten-free, dairy free-ice cream cake, how to deal with a new gluten-intolerance diagnosis, and how to grow healthy plants for food, plus lots more.

3. They’re accepting volunteers. Sign up to work the event and get a T-shirt and complete access to the event all weekend.

The event is Saturday, May 20 and 21, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Minneapolis Convention Center.

Tickets are $8 to $25. Register here.

1301 Second Ave. S., Minneapolis

612-335-6000

glutenfreeallergyfest.com

