Glam Doll Donuts teases 'mac and cheese' doughnut with gooey, addictive clip [VIDEO]
We haven't checked the news wires this week, and thus have no idea if the doughnut is "in" or "out."
What's certain is that it's being reinvented, juiced-up and reborn, in hybrid styles that will kick the ass of even the most jaded junk food diner's palate.
Case in point: Yesterday, Glam Doll Donuts teased a new offering that they'll be serving at their northeast shop once it opens.
It is macaroni and cheese, rolled in breading, shaped into a doughnut and cooked. Its appearance online yesterday almost broke the internet. More than 75,000 people watched the clip uploaded to Facebook.
And a number of tweeters tried to type out responses without permanently damaging their iPhones with drool.
@GlamDollDonuts I want to go to there.— Wesen (@GoldfishFibers) November 30, 2016
@GlamDollDonuts omg @AsianSpice this is greedy af. wanna go halfzys?— nancy b vang (@nancybvang) November 30, 2016
@petuniachoi @GlamDollDonuts brb having a cheesy donut-gasm which I didn't even know was possible until 12 seconds ago— Kdub (@KourtsMgorts) November 30, 2016
@GlamDollDonuts As if I wasn't going to gain 50 lbs already when you move over here...— Tyler DeHague (@Tyler_DeHague) November 29, 2016
@GlamDollDonuts @bawllss I gasped— Michael Johnson (@mike__j1005) November 30, 2016
If you're nervous (about something other than your cardiovascular health) don't be: Glam Doll's got a history of these knid of experiments, having previously made "chicken pot pie" doughnuts and, this past spring, adding a brunch menu featuring savory sandwiches.
Glam Doll is scheduled to open the doors to its new northeast Minneapolis location in December. Show up early if you want to get a bite of this fat-full mutant. Judging by how many people freaked out watching one get pulled apart, these won't last long.
