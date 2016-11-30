Glam Doll Donuts teases 'mac and cheese' doughnut with gooey, addictive clip [VIDEO]

What's certain is that it's being reinvented, juiced-up and reborn, in hybrid styles that will kick the ass of even the most jaded junk food diner's palate.

Case in point: Yesterday, Glam Doll Donuts teased a new offering that they'll be serving at their northeast shop once it opens.

It is macaroni and cheese, rolled in breading, shaped into a doughnut and cooked. Its appearance online yesterday almost broke the internet. More than 75,000 people watched the clip uploaded to Facebook.

And a number of tweeters tried to type out responses without permanently damaging their iPhones with drool.

@GlamDollDonuts I want to go to there. — Wesen (@GoldfishFibers) November 30, 2016

@GlamDollDonuts omg @AsianSpice this is greedy af. wanna go halfzys? — nancy b vang (@nancybvang) November 30, 2016

@petuniachoi @GlamDollDonuts brb having a cheesy donut-gasm which I didn't even know was possible until 12 seconds ago — Kdub (@KourtsMgorts) November 30, 2016

@GlamDollDonuts As if I wasn't going to gain 50 lbs already when you move over here... — Tyler DeHague (@Tyler_DeHague) November 29, 2016

If you're nervous (about something other than your cardiovascular health) don't be: Glam Doll's got a history of these knid of experiments, having previously made "chicken pot pie" doughnuts and, this past spring, adding a brunch menu featuring savory sandwiches.

Glam Doll is scheduled to open the doors to its new northeast Minneapolis location in December. Show up early if you want to get a bite of this fat-full mutant. Judging by how many people freaked out watching one get pulled apart, these won't last long.