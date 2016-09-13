Get your tickets to Pizza Camp, an overnight camp for pizza-loving adults
Do you miss the camp of your childhood? Or did you miss it altogether and never go? Well forget your worries because Pizza Camp has come along to sate you with a kid-free camp, beer, pizza, and other camp activities. But mostly beer and pizza.
Here’s the skinny: You’ll stay in rustic cabins at Baker Park Reserve in Maple Plain on Friday, September 16. Then, choose your pleasure: archery, canoeing, pizza making, pizza eating, and beer drinking. Or all of the above.
The very reasonable $100 price tag is all-inclusive, and you can register solo, or grab a band of friends and go storm the place together.
Either way, it’s all good, clean, American fun with an adult, crusty edge.
