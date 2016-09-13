Get your tickets to Pizza Camp, an overnight camp for pizza-loving adults

Here’s the skinny: You’ll stay in rustic cabins at Baker Park Reserve in Maple Plain on Friday, September 16. Then, choose your pleasure: archery, canoeing, pizza making, pizza eating, and beer drinking. Or all of the above.

The very reasonable $100 price tag is all-inclusive, and you can register solo, or grab a band of friends and go storm the place together.

Either way, it’s all good, clean, American fun with an adult, crusty edge.

Buy tickets here.

