Get tickets for this year's Iron Fork Taco Throwdown!
This year it’s a Taco Throwdown!
The most reputable chefs in the local taco biz will take center stage in a fierce competition to see who can create the most appetizing taco incorporating a secret ingredient revealed by Whole Foods.
This year's competitors:
Miguel Pulacho of El Burrito Mercado
Alejandro Castillon of Sonora Grill
Angelo Pennacchio of Bar Luchador
Jordan Shiveley of Taco Cat
Victor Martinez of Maya Cuisine
Drew Ledo of Jefe: Urban Hacienda.
Shaking it out on the spirits stage, top bartenders from local watering holes will go head-to-head for the title of ‘Absolut Mixologist.’
Event-goers will feast on samples from local restaurants including Amy's Cupcake Shoppe, Sea Salt, Bar Luchador, Vieux Carre, Rock Elm Tavern, R Taco, Pinstripes, Jefe Urban Hacienda, Nicollet Diner, Sweet Science Ice Cream, Smoqehouse, The Third Bird, Spitz, Pizza Luce, Stickney Hills Dairy, T-Rex Cookies, Smokey's Pub & Grill, Trout Air Tavern, Polka Dot Dairy, The Loop West End, La La Homemade Ice cream, Maya Cuisine, 4 Bells, Blue Birch, Cherry on Top Confections, Golden Fig Fine Foods, Cry Baby Craig's Hot Sauce, and Caffrey's Deli.
VIP tickets are going fast. Enjoy early entry at 6 p.m., access to preferred seating on the third level with exclusive restaurant and spirits sampling as well as a private cash bar for expedited service.
Tickets are $35 for GA and $55 for VIP.
21+
A portion of the proceeds benefit Second Harvest Heartland.
Comments
Coming Up
More from Food & Drink
Sponsor Content