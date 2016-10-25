Get tickets for this year's Iron Fork Taco Throwdown!

City Pages

Tuesday, October 25, 2016 by Mecca Bos in Food & Drink
Ladies and gentlemen, warm your tortillas. The Taco Throwdown is about to commence! Steve Rice for Star Tribune

You know Iron Fork, you love Iron Fork, and you won't want to miss it this year, because...

This year it’s a Taco Throwdown!

The most reputable chefs in the local taco biz will take center stage in a fierce competition to see who can create the most appetizing taco incorporating a secret ingredient revealed by Whole Foods.

This year's competitors:

Miguel Pulacho of El Burrito Mercado 
Alejandro Castillon of Sonora Grill 
Angelo Pennacchio of Bar Luchador 
Jordan Shiveley of Taco Cat
Victor Martinez of Maya Cuisine 
Drew Ledo of Jefe: Urban Hacienda.

Shaking it out on the spirits stage, top bartenders from local watering holes will go head-to-head for the title of ‘Absolut Mixologist.’

Event-goers will feast on samples from local restaurants including Amy's Cupcake Shoppe, Sea Salt, Bar Luchador, Vieux Carre, Rock Elm Tavern, R Taco, Pinstripes, Jefe Urban Hacienda, Nicollet Diner, Sweet Science Ice Cream, Smoqehouse, The Third Bird, Spitz, Pizza Luce, Stickney Hills Dairy, T-Rex Cookies, Smokey's Pub & Grill, Trout Air Tavern, Polka Dot Dairy, The Loop West End, La La Homemade Ice cream, Maya Cuisine, 4 Bells, Blue Birch, Cherry on Top Confections, Golden Fig Fine Foods, Cry Baby Craig's Hot Sauce, and Caffrey's Deli.

VIP tickets are going fast. Enjoy early entry at 6 p.m., access to preferred seating on the third level with exclusive restaurant and spirits sampling as well as a private cash bar for expedited service.

Tickets are $35 for GA and $55 for VIP.
21+
A portion of the proceeds benefit Second Harvest Heartland.

Purchase tickets here!

 

