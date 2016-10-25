Get tickets for this year's Iron Fork Taco Throwdown!

This year it’s a Taco Throwdown!

The most reputable chefs in the local taco biz will take center stage in a fierce competition to see who can create the most appetizing taco incorporating a secret ingredient revealed by Whole Foods.

This year's competitors:

Miguel Pulacho of El Burrito Mercado

Alejandro Castillon of Sonora Grill

Angelo Pennacchio of Bar Luchador

Jordan Shiveley of Taco Cat

Victor Martinez of Maya Cuisine

Drew Ledo of Jefe: Urban Hacienda.

Shaking it out on the spirits stage, top bartenders from local watering holes will go head-to-head for the title of ‘Absolut Mixologist.’

Event-goers will feast on samples from local restaurants including Amy's Cupcake Shoppe, Sea Salt, Bar Luchador, Vieux Carre, Rock Elm Tavern, R Taco, Pinstripes, Jefe Urban Hacienda, Nicollet Diner, Sweet Science Ice Cream, Smoqehouse, The Third Bird, Spitz, Pizza Luce, Stickney Hills Dairy, T-Rex Cookies, Smokey's Pub & Grill, Trout Air Tavern, Polka Dot Dairy, The Loop West End, La La Homemade Ice cream, Maya Cuisine, 4 Bells, Blue Birch, Cherry on Top Confections, Golden Fig Fine Foods, Cry Baby Craig's Hot Sauce, and Caffrey's Deli.

VIP tickets are going fast. Enjoy early entry at 6 p.m., access to preferred seating on the third level with exclusive restaurant and spirits sampling as well as a private cash bar for expedited service.

Tickets are $35 for GA and $55 for VIP.

21+

A portion of the proceeds benefit Second Harvest Heartland.

Purchase tickets here!



