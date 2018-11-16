Get ready for another dog-friendly restaurant from the Stanley's NE, Howe Daily Kitchen team

He's already reviewed Yappy Hour at Stanley's Northeast Bar Room, where he went on a date with a dachshund and scarfed pig's ears and turkey "mutt" loaf. Earlier this year, we made him wake up early on a cold winter morning to get brunch at the Howe Daily Kitchen and Bar's Tail Station.

But the pun-loving team behind those pup-friendly eateries isn't done yet. This week, Luke Derheim and David Benowitz of Craft & Crew Hospitality announced that a new restaurant called the Block is in the works in St. Louis Park (7008 Hwy. 7).

Derheim tells the Star Tribune that the concept will be similar to those at Craft & Crew's other establishments: neighborhood joint, full bar, special menu just for dogs. Bipedal diners will chow down on the same sorts of pub fare -- burgers, nachos, flatbreads, etc. -- while their furry dining companions munch "K-9 Chicken" and more on the heated paw-tio with them. As for the paw-tio? Fifty seats, with another 112 inside.

The Block will eventually have a rooftop patio, too (something the Craft & Crew group once tried to open at Stanley's), though Derheim guesses that won't happen for a few years yet.

In addition to its Minneapolis establishments, Craft & Crew oversees Hopkins' Pub 819 and the Bar Draft House in Hastings, but this'll be their first foray into St. Louis Park. The Strib reports that construction should begin in December, and the restaurant will likely be ready to open by May.