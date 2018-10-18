Get free pizza at Black Sheep this weekend

Answer: The best pizza in the Twin Cities, but also, you don't have to pay for it.

Black Sheep Pizza, makers of the magical, just-charred, coal-fired crusts you dream about, turns 10 this month. And like any good birthday party host, they're providing the pizza: From noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday, October 21st, you can walk in and snag a totally free 12-inch pie.

The offer is shockingly catch-free, too, good for any pizza on the menu except the #7 (those oyster mushrooms demand your dollars, thank you very much) or a build-your-own two-topping option. It's up for grabs at both the Minneapolis and St. Paul Black Sheep locations, and there'll be happy hour drink deals throughout the full six-hour window to boot.

No purchase necessary—but they are going to limit you to one per person. Those monsters.

Kind of hard to believe it's been a decade since we were first cooing over "the most perfect pizza crust in the metro area," which now slings those crusts beneath its scribbly sheep-logo sign at two Minneapolis locations (the North Loop original and an annex on Eat Street), one in St. Paul, and another in the MSP Airport.

Anyway! Mark your calendars for Sunday accordingly, or RSVP on Facebook and let ol' Zuckerberg do the reminding for you.