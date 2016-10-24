General Mills to release Girl Scout Cookie Cereal

No longer will eating an entire sleeve of Samosas or Thin Mints by the light of the freezer suffice when it comes to weakening your resolve. Soon, you’ll be able to quite literally pour the objects of your fixation into a bowl and eat them with a spoon.

General Mills says Thin Mints and Caramel Crunch (inspired by the beloved Caramel DeLites, or Samosas if you’re of a certain age) cereal will be gracing store shelves early next year.

You have until January to prepare your largest salad bowl and serving spoons.

Is this an abomination or a sugary dream come true? Either way, it sounds more exciting than Tiny Toast.

generalmills.com

girlscouts.org