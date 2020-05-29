But its owner, Ruhel Islam, is unequivocal about the bigger picture: Justice for George Floyd, the black man who died Monday under the knee of a white cop.

"Let my building burn," Islam said early Friday via a viral post from Gandi Mahal's Facebook account. "Justice needs to be served, put those officers in jail."

Hours later, that's exactly what happened to Derek Chauvin, the officer who held Floyd, 46, to ground in an unauthorized chokehold; Chauvin's three onlooking colleagues remain free.

Gandhi Mahal's post, which has been shared over 10,000 times, concludes:

"[We] may have felt the flames last night, but our fiery drive to help protect and stand with our community will never die! Peace be with everyone. #JusticeforGeorgeFloyd #BLM."

Interested in supporting Gandhi Mahal? Click here to donate to an online fundraiser. Interested in supporting a black-owned restaurant tonight? Click here to view our constantly updating list of Twin Cities options.