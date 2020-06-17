This much we know: The Japanese dining institution has left its Minneapolis home at 600 W. Lake St. The building is currently bank-owned and for sale, says Adam Barrett, the listing agent with real estate firm Carlson Partners.

“Due to bank privacy regulations and rules, I can’t really give you information on Fuji-Ya, specifically," he tells us.

On May 7, after weeks of offering take-out during the COVID-19 shutdown, Fuji-Ya announced a temporary closure via its Facebook page. Now, its website simply reads: "Thank you for your support. Unfortunately we are closing our doors."

Fuji-Ya sustained damage following last month's rioting after the police killing of Geoege Floyd. Some of the vandalism included a Nazi swastika, according to this social media post:

Will Fuji-Ya reemerge elsewhere? Unclear! Its owners did not respond to calls and messages.

In 1959, original owner Reiko Weston opened Fuji-Ya at 814 LaSalle Av. S. in downtown Minneapolis. Two years after his 1988 death, the restaurant shut down until 1997, when new owners Carol and Tom Hanson reopened at 2640 Lyndale Av. S. The Hansons moved things to Lyn-Lake in 2001 and, four years later, opened a St. Paul outpost, which lasted a decade. Current owner Synergy Property acquired the business for $1.5 million in 2014, the Minneapolis-St. Paul Business Journal reports.

Fuji-Ya won our Best Japanese Restaurant prize in 2010. We loved its happy hour.