Check out any of the following spots and proudly expand your personal culinary world.

Tiny Diner

If you’re someone who grows their own food or would like to, Tiny Diner’s classes offer insight into tons of different aspects of gardening—you’ll learn about biodiversity, seed saving, grafting, pruning, and pest management. The impetus behind these topics is to spread knowledge about permaculture, or agricultural systems that aim for sustainability. 1024 E. 38th St., Minneapolis; 612-767-3322, tinydiner.com

Saint Paul Public Schools Community Education

Have a sweet tooth and dig history? The Baking History series is for you. In these courses, you’ll hear about how and why layer cakes and pound cakes became en vogue and how to whip up your own creation. Community Education also offers rotating courses on cheeses, cuisines around the world, and more. 360 Colborne St., St. Paul spps.org/COMMED

Cooks of Crocus Hill

What kinds of classes doesn’t Cooks of Crocus Hill offer? It helps that they have multiple locations throughout the metro area, sure, but there’s a course or series for everyone. Do you and your special someone want to expand your culinary horizons together? Check out the date nights. Are you a cooking novice who want to be guided through the intricacies of boiling water? The foundations series is for you. Explore specific baking methods, global fare, and dishes drawing on seasonal produce. multiple locations, cooksofcrocushill.com/classes

Mississippi Market

The rotating classes at this St. Paul co-op are open to members and non-members alike. Upcoming topics include spring vegetable fermentation, meal prepping with an Instant Pot, shopping the co-op on a budget, and hydroponics. Get out of the stores with their class on plant identification, so you can engage more with the world around you and expand your palate. multiple locations, msmarket.coop/events

The Good Acre

This nonprofit’s teachings run the gamut, from mastering basic knife skills to learning to make bao with Chef Yia Vang to diving into post-harvest handling of produce (in partnership with Minnesota Food Association and the Asian Economic Development Association). The goal here is to emphasize the quality and versatility of local produce and to honor the people who grow it. 1790 Larpenteur Ave. W., Falcon Heights; 651-493-7158, thegoodacre.org/events

Kitchen in the Market

Located in Midtown Global Market, aptly-named Kitchen in the Market is perfectly poised to guide you through what’s available here while bringing together the many talented and creative people working under Midtown’s roof. Consider their ongoing Cooking the Market classes: Attendees tour the market, shop for ingredients, and then, in small teams, create a dish on the spot for all to share. Some classes bring in chefs working in Midtown Global Market or in restaurants around town, while others explore specific cuisines or skills like fermentation and cheese-making. 920 E. Lake St., #907, Minneapolis; 612-568-5486, kitcheninthemarket.com/classes.html

Homegrown Minneapolis

Homegrown Minneapolis is a citywide initiative all about creating policies and practices to enable people to produce and eat healthy food—something that depends on creating a local and sustainable food supply. To achieve this, HM convenes a Food Council that meets regularly to bring together key stakeholders, make policy recommendations, and foster city-community partnerships. Meetings take place in rotating locations throughout the area and are open to the public, and while they aren’t classes, per se, you’ll still learn a lot by attending and have the chance to participate. minneapolismn.gov