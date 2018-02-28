From grab-and-go to church basement to super posh, a Twin Cities fish fry for every occasion

The Lenten season is upon us, and whether you observe the holiday or not, one thing is for certain: Friday fish fries are everywhere, and you should partake in them. The Twin Cities’ Catholic background (hello, St. Paul) combined with its love of both fresh- and saltwater fish guarantees you a wealth of options when it comes to selecting where to get your fishy fix on Friday nights. Here are five to try.

Most legendary

The Church of St. Albert the Great is named for a 13th-century German Dominican who was so into scholarship he took 20 years compiling all knowledge. We can only imagine fish fries garnered an extensive entry based on the way the Church of St. Albert the Great celebrates them every Friday: baked and fried tilapia, potatoes, coleslaw, rolls, meatless spaghetti, and dessert. Don’t forget about the raffles and bingo. Adults eat for $12 and kids for $6 (ages 5 and under eat free). 2836 33rd Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-724-3643, saintalbertthegreat.org

Poshest surrounds

A fish fry at the Lex in St. Paul might fly in the face of your fish fry expectations. Where’s the church basement? What about the clergy? But hear us out: The Lex fish fry special features walleye from Red Lake (the only commercial fishery in the state, native-owned and operated) on a bed of fresh creamed cucumber and rye toast. It’s a cool $15 each Friday through Easter, so you have some change left for a cocktail. 1096 Grand Ave., St. Paul; 651-289-4990, thelexmn.com



Most convenient

Need a fish dinner on the run? The Nativity Men’s Club of Nativity of Our Lord in St. Paul will box up their fish fry dinners for a drive-thru on March 23. (Don’t worry, they also serve sit-down dinner in the church cafeteria.) Cost is $12 for adults, $9 per child, and $40 per family. 1900 Wellesley Ave., St. Paul; 651-696-5401, nativitymen.org/fish-fry

Best bet

Fish dinner ain’t just for Fridays! Not only is Seventh Street Social serving up plates of fish and chips for $8, they’re doing it every day until Easter. Whenever a fried fish craving strikes, Seventh Street Social will be there with Summit EPA-battered cod and house cut fries and tartar sauce. We hear their fish and chips pair well with Monday night trivia… 2176 W. Seventh St., St. Paul; 651-330-4688, seventhstreetsocial.com

Best twist on the classic

With most fish fries, you know what you’re getting: fish with some potatoes or baked beans. Holy Family Maronite Church, on the other hand, goes all out with the sides, showcasing their Lebanese roots. With your pollock, you can also sample green beans in red sauce, fried cabbage, garlic sauce, and Lebanese salad. Join them for dinner on Fridays from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. in their social hall. Adults receive two pieces of fish and all-you-can-eat sides for $15. 1960 Lexington Ave. S., Mendota Heights; 651-291-1116, holyfamilymaronitechurch.org