(When did you last call your mom/mom figure, by the way?)

Really, every day should be Mother’s Day; she spent years putting up with your masterful eye rolling and guttural sighs. Then there’s the wage gap and the second shift and all of that. Really, the least we can do is treat our moms to a nice meal. Perhaps on a patio, if the weather cooperates. Make your plans now.

GYST Fermentation Bar

On their regular menu, GYST offers a Mother Board—a tricked-out meat-and-cheese plate—so they’re a natural fit for a Mother’s Day celebration. Open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 13, GYST will serve up some special versions of the Mother Board alongside wine and bubbles pairings. To keep things ultra serene, there will be live harp music. Reservations are required, so get on it. 25 E. 26th St., Minneapolis; 612-758-0113, gystmpls.com

The Oceanaire Seafood Room

Treat Mom to a seafood extravaganza when The Oceanaire opens at 10 a.m. for a special Mother’s Day brunch service. Sure, you could go the usual mimosa-bellini-Bloody-Mary route, but it’s a special day, people. Order your mama The Oceanaire’s Queen for a Day cocktail: Belvedere Peach Nectar Vodka, Aperol, St-Germain, and Monin Desert Pear Syrup topped off with Maschio Prosecco. What? Yes. 50 S. Sixth St., Minneapolis; 612-333-2277, theoceanaire.com

Café and Bar Lurcat

This Loring Park restaurant offers up an extensive Mother’s Day brunch, with enough dishes to pair with all the types of moms out there. Is your mom sweet and easy to hug? Get her some cinnamon streusel muffins. Is she dependable and good in a crisis? How about the potato gratin with Prairie Breeze cheddar and smoked ham? Is she super classic and known for offering good advice? Try the roasted chicken and root vegetables. These dishes (and more) are available on Mother’s Day for $35 per adult and $12 per child. 1624 Harmon Pl., Minneapolis; 612-486-5500, lurcatminneapolis.com

Groundswell

In addition to their regular brunch menu, Groundswell has a special Mother’s Day menu for May 13. If your mom is gluten-free and/or vegetarian, steer her toward the wild rice-asparagus-mushroom hot dish. It’s topped with cheesy goodness, and Mom will feel super treated. Or, try Groundswell’s new house cornbread, griddled with cardamom and brown sugar and served up as their take on French toast. Sweidhs yogurt and blackberry-rhubarb compote round out this delicious dish. Treat yo’selves to some additional treats in the form of their lemon-hibiscus-coconut cupcakes, zucchini-pineapple muffins, or the salted chocolate orange hand pies. Who are we kidding? Get all of those treats. Mom deserves it. 1340 Thomas Ave., St. Paul; 651-645-6466, groundswellmn.com

D’Amico & Sons

Remember what we said up there in the introduction about the wage gaps that many women—especially mothers—face? D’Amico hasn’t solved it, but they have declared that moms will eat free at their restaurant on Mother’s Day. Provided you purchase a salad, sandwich, pasta, pizza, or entrée. But let’s be real: if you’re going there, you’re going to order something for yourself. So when you’re hungry again after brunch, give your mom this little treat. Don’t worry, it’s D’Amico & Sons—no reservations required. multiple locations, damicoandsons.com