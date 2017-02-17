Free lunch at Cafe Racer on Monday. Really, no catch.
In the spirit of community and conviviality, sweet little Cafe Racer in Seward is throwing a “Breaking Bread” free meal. All you gotta do is show up on Monday, February 20 between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., and you can enjoy a free lunch, and if you’re not hungry, just show up and say “hi” or enjoy a little company or conversation.
How cool is that? They’ll be doing similar events every month, so keep an eye on their Facebook Page for more information.
And, this should sweeten the deal: Cafe Racer serves delicious and fun Latin American street-style food— don’t miss the fried yucca with green sauce you’ll want to eat with a spoon. (Even if it's not available for free, it's worth the price!)
Breaking Bread Free Meal
Monday, February 2
11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Café Racer Kitchen
2929 E 25th St., Minneapolis
caferacermn.com
Comments
More from Food & Drink
Sponsor Content