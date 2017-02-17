Free lunch at Cafe Racer on Monday. Really, no catch.

How cool is that? They’ll be doing similar events every month, so keep an eye on their Facebook Page for more information.

And, this should sweeten the deal: Cafe Racer serves delicious and fun Latin American street-style food— don’t miss the fried yucca with green sauce you’ll want to eat with a spoon. (Even if it's not available for free, it's worth the price!)



Breaking Bread Free Meal

Monday, February 2

11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Café Racer Kitchen

2929 E 25th St., Minneapolis

caferacermn.com