Former La Belle Vie space will become snacking lounge under Kenwood chef

510 Groveland, left vacant by the shuttering of the illustrious La Belle Vie, has a new tenant.

Don Saunders, of the nearby Kenwood restaurant, will make it his own. But don’t expect fine dining, reports Rick Nelson. The grand dining rooms will be used for private events, and the more accessible lounge will be used for serving “snacks.”

But the way Saunders sees it, "snacks" don’t mean “small plates,” and they also don’t mean junk food. He tossed out ceviche, oysters, tartare, cheese and charcuterie, and mussels as sneak peeks. And yes, of course, a burger.



The space will remain mostly as-is visually, with a few minor tweaks to let it come into its own. And the kitchen will stay open fairly late, so hurray for that.

510 Lounge will open next summer.



