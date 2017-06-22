Town Hall Station opened last week in Edina. It joins a hoppy Cerberus of existing Minneapolis sister bars: Town Hall Brewery (7 Corners), Town Hall Tap (48th & Chicago), and Town Hall Lanes (Nokomis).

The latest Town Hall outpost maintains the middle-century architectural charms of Wally’s Service Station, the full-service gas station that called 4500 Valley View Rd. home from 1955 to 2014. Steel, leather, and other industrial aesthetic touches serve as call-backs to Wally's inside the remodeled space.

You might notice the fresh signage spurns convention and reads "ROAD FOOD & LOCAL BEER" instead of "TOWN HALL STATION." What does that mean, you might be mouthing at your monitor, shocked and a little bit thirsty.

Take it easy, buddy! It just means local, affordable, made-from-scratch chow, Town Hall co-owner Pete Rifakes tells the Strib. Think burgers, tacos, sandwiches, and brats, similar to the menus at other Town Hall locations. It also means 13 taps flowing with suds brewed at 7 Corners, plus cocktails and a rotating roster of guest beers.

"We consider ourselves a destination for all but most importantly a comfortable component for the local neighborhood. We aim to be a foundational part of the social community," Rifakes says in a press release.

Here's a rapper with an ode to that specific social community.

Town Hall Station seats 70 inside and 70 on the patio. It's open 11 a.m.-midnight Sunday-Wednesday and 11 a.m.-1 a.m. Thursday-Saturday.