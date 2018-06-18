People liked the place, to be sure. But throughout its three-year run, there was always an undercurrent of tension between the cafe and some Kingfield residents, many of whom missed the dearly departed Anodyne Coffeehouse.

One possible solution for that friction? Don't try to open a coffee shop in the space at all. And when 4301 Nicollet Ave. is reborn next month, it won't be: Instead, the address will welcome a Filipino restaurant called Apoy.

The Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal reports that the new venture comes from owners Curt Rademacher, Sherwin Resurreccion, and Shawn Nafstad, who say they feel Filipino food is lacking here in the Twin Cities. Apoy would be one of just a handful of full-service Filipino eateries in town: “We’ll complement the evolving palette in the south Minneapolis area,” Resurreccion tells the publication.

Rademacher and Resurreccion currently run food trucks—Bombón Gelato and Espresso and Funfare Global Street Eats, respectively—and, according to the Business Journal, once worked together at Seven Steakhouse Sushi and Rooftop.

At their new collaboration, you can expect traditional Filipino eats (including a whole roasted pig) with appetizers at around $8 to $12 and entrees running roughly $14 to $18. They'll have seating for about 66, plus a patio, and the plan is to start serving up shareable plates by the end of July.

As for the name? Apoy means "fire" in Tagalog—the main dialect of the Philippines—according to Apoy's website, which is already up and running.

No full menu yet, just a promise that "It's gon' be good."

Apoy

4301 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis

apoympls.com