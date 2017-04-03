But the storefront left behind will not be empty for long. Jambo! Kitchen will replace Afro Deli and serve flavor profiles of East Africa, the Middle East, and South Asia.

Menu sneak-peeks include camel sliders, tacos on flaky paratha bread, and a signature "Jambo bowl," which sounds like the ubiquitous rice bowl with an African twist.



The chef is Jamal Hashi, who has experience in local kitchens and at Safari Restaurant in Harlem, a lauded Somali restaurant there.



Opens April 5

1939 S. Fifth St., Minneapolis