Over the weekend, banners from Wits Realty appeared behind advertisements for "free birthday spankings" and signs welcoming virgins at Little T's. Above it all still drapes the restaurant’s classic, canary yellow awning, touting a lineage back to 1964.

Farther down the restaurant’s facade, in smaller print, are traces of what made the place special to old-timers: When few other establishments in the city could say the same, Little T’s served hot, plated food from noon through late night, 365 days a year. No matter the day, guests could count on Little T’s to save them from the brink of exhaustion or drunken collapse with their gargantuan enchilada-style burritos, and maybe a side of waffle fries.

Though Little T's closed for a couple years during the early 2010s for “renovations,” it reemerged from that darkness with a dining room and menu the same as ever, pleasing longtime fans. Much of the hubbub at the time surrounded the addition of a full bar and liquor license. Lowballs with crayons and paper-covered tables also remained untouched – favored by tipsy doodlers and full-on artists from the neighborhood.

In the years since, Little T’s foundation began shifting. The restaurant whittled its hours, closing Mondays and opening in the late afternoons. Its kitchen shut down at midnight rather than 2 a.m., too. In recent years, birthday spankings (always de rigueur there) blossomed into “Fetish Wednesdays” and “Sexy Sundays,” in which fetishwear-clad staff served guests.

When COVID closed the restaurant in late March, a GoFundMe appeared on Little Tijuana’s Facebook page. At the time, management wrote, “It's with heavy hearts that we say we fear for the re-opening of our lovely little restaurant.”

Now, the asking price for this bit of unquantifiable human history – including two apartments above Little T's – is $475,000. Realtors are explicitly suggesting the 1901 property could be developed “up to 15 stories tall?”

We suggest Little Tijuana can take whatever you'll throw at her… but deserves better than condos.

Representatives from Little Tijuana did not respond to requests for comment.