The long gone but beloved 1990’s St. Paul restaurant (it was open for a magical 13 years) was that rare place that captured imaginations and appetites so thoroughly that we still make reference to it in today’s ever-changing restaurant landscape.

"TOC" helped established careers, influenced menus, and made a million memories. The people involved were the best in the business. And they still are.

Chef Philip Dorwart, formerly of TOC, is still very much around with his unique Create Dining Studio in Northeast Minneapolis.

And on Sunday, January 29, he’s going to make a “TOC Reprised” menu, which they’ve not yet posted officially. They are teasing such dishes as their famous chocolate brûlée with cherry sauce.

"We are digging through about 50 moleskins this weekend so we will have a menu Monday. I know, but nostalgia takes time," they tell me.

If you never dined at TOC, here’s a chance to get studied up on one of the biggest local culinary institutions of the last generation.

The $65.36 – $78.43 ticket price includes a five-course meal plus two drink tickets. Cash bar available.

Purchase tickets here.

Create Dining Studio

1121 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis

612-331-3310

createcaterers.com

