As so many folks have worked tirelessly to get fair food lovers their fix this year (in absence of the Great Minnesota Get-Together itself), very few of us held out hopes that one of the fairgrounds’ simplest but most perennially poppin’ stands would persevere in the year of our pandemic.

And yet this 2020 of ours – she’s a surprising mistress, huh? But because this is still 2020, that snappy, gilded goodness can only be tracked down by folks willing to make the trek to one very specific parking lot belonging to a bookstore in the 'burbs.

The stand’s crave-worthy sweet corn – aka possibly the original food-on-a-stick (it grows on its own handle, duh) – will be made available by the Corn Roast’s longtime partner, Untiedt’s Vegetable Farms, on August 30, between 11 a.m and 1 p.m., as part of the farm's "Summer Celebration" outside Barnes & Noble in Maple Grove.

With no price of admission, this year's roasted sweet corn fix will cost set you back just $3 a piece, plus the option to walk away with even more fresh State Fair sweet corn by the bagful for home cooking or freezing and eating during winter’s deepest doldrums.

In the case of the latter, all orders must be placed and paid for in advance (and can be picked up at any of the farm’s vegetable stands between now and the 30th if skipping big shindigs sounds more sensible) via Untiedt’s cornhub.

In accordance with social distancing guidelines, they (and we, humanity) ask that all attendees wear a mask while acquiring their golden haul. Though the line will surely snake across the spacious parking lot’s blacktop, they (and again, we, humanity) ask that all attendees experience this with patience befitting the fair, almost as a secondary reminder of the soiree that just wasn’t meant to be this year.

For up-to-date information on the sweet corn roast this Sunday, August 30, check Untiedt's Summer Celebration event page.