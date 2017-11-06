Fig + Farro to bring vegetarian (and vegan!) comfort food to Calhoun Square

This winter, the all-vegetarian, largely vegan Fig + Farro will open in Uptown's Calhoun Square, in the building that once housed the much-loved Figlio.

"The menu we’ve created is very approachable, featuring plant-based comfort foods that everyone will know and love, not just kale salads," co-founder Thomas Dambrine said in a release last week. "And our entire staff are vegetarians and vegans, completely committed to our mission."



"When I talk to people about vegetarian food, what I hear all the time is that people feel intimidated by the idea, and feel like they don't know how to cook a proper vegetarian meal," co-founder Michelle Courtwright -- a vegetarian for 20 years -- elaborated to Mpls./St. Paul Mag. "One of the goals at Fig + Farro is to make vegetarian food into comfort food, not scary food."

Okay, so more than kale, not scary... we're listening. What, exactly, is Fig + Farro dishing out?

Well, that release lists some pretty promising plant-based plates: Turkish moussaka with roasted eggplant, potatoes, zucchini, and béchamel; wood-fired goat cheese with elderberry compote and dark rye bread; a pumpkin and red onion vegetable tart. (Also: a mashed potatoes and gravy flight.)

Wine, local beer, and craft cocktails make up the "approachable beverage program," and grownups don't get to have all the fun. Fig + Farrow will have a jungle gym for veggie-loving kids, one that really leans into the "jungle" part -- it'll be surrounded by plants.

A slightly more robust -- but not yet finalized -- menu is available online, and tentative hours are Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The forthcoming veggie hot spot is hiring now, and with a $15 minimum wage plus quarterly profit sharing, maybe you want to apply? Do so at [email protected]

Sounds like they're shooting for a late winter opening.



Fig + Farro

3001 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis

figandfarro.com