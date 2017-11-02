Fido gets you free beer with Sidewalk Dog's new indoor brewery pass
We've got another entrant on the (huge) list of reasons dogs are man's best friend.
Sidewalk Dog, a local resource for all things canine-friendly, already maintains a map of area restaurants, shops, and employers that welcome pets. The only problem is, that list tends to shrink once winter rolls around.
"So many local dog lovers take advantage of the patio scene in the warmer months, but in Minnesota that's only half the year," explains founder and CEO Ali Jarvis. "When the chill sets in, everyone's looking for ways they can continue the fun. 'Where can I hang out with my dog without freezing our tails off?' is one of the questions we're asked most often."
The answer? Lots of local breweries -- including Fair State, Lakes & Legends, and Sisyphus Brewing -- have dog-friendly taprooms. So last month, Sidewalk Dog introduced a brand-new indoor brewery pass for dog lovers that features those spots, along with seven other participating breweries.
Here's how it works: The pooch passes are $25, and you can get one here. Then, just grab your furry friend, snap on that leash, and get drinking. The pass entitles you to one free brew at each participating taproom.
Now, before you and Fido go barreling into Bent Brewstillery and slobberin' all over the stools, Jarvis does have some words of caution. While most patrons are more than happy to have a four-legged drinking buddy, some are a little more wary.
"Encouraging pass-holders to follow good-dog etiquette is so important to us," Jarvis says. "That means only bring your dog if they're suited for life in public, keep them on a short leash, and make sure all four paws are on the ground at all times -- not on the furniture. We want it to be enjoyable for everyone, not just dog owners."
Find the complete list of paw-ticipating (not sorry) breweries below.
56 Brewing, Minneapolis
Fair State Brewing, Minneapolis
HeadFlyer Brewing, Minneapolis
Lakes & Legends Brewing Company, Minneapolis
Flat Earth Brewing Company, St. Paul
Sociable Cider Werks, Minneapolis
Bent Brewstillery, Roseville
Inbound BrewCo, Minneapolis
Unmapped Brewing Co., Minnetonka
Sisyphus Brewing, Minneapolis
Wine more you and your pup's speed? Sidewalk Dog has a pass for you, too.
