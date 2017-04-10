Feast on bugs from this 4-course insect tasting menu at GYST

A better question might be: Why not eat bugs?

Over 2 billion people in 80 percent of the world consume insects as part of their daily diet. Bugs are all the rage in both the traditional, as well as the cutting-edge cuisine of Mexico. When we spoke to Jose Alarcon, the new chef of the upcoming Mexican restaurant Popol Vuh, he told us that the ingredient he misses most from home is “jumiles,” an edible insect his mother would regularly use in her cooking, which Alarcon says is reminiscent of citron. In addition to being delicious, they’re very healthy, he says.

So, Minnesota, when are we going to get on board with what fully a third of the world already knows?

Get a taste on April 22, when GYST Fermentation Bar serves a four-course meal with wine or beer pairings incorporating bugs in every course.

The dinner will follow the April 22 Minneapolis/ St. Paul International Film Festival premiere of The Gateway Bug, a documentary that explores “America’s disconnect with food as climate catastrophe, and shares how changing daily eating habits can feed humanity in an uncertain age.”

The insects for the dinner are being provided by Entomo Farms, a global leader in the cultivation of cricket flour, cricket powder, and insect protein.

There will also be a guest appearance by Andrew Zimmern.

Tickets are $55 and can be purchased here.

