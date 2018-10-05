Fancy steakhouse chain 801 Chophouse heads for old Barnes & Noble building on Nicollet

The big ol' RSM Plaza space that housed downtown Minneapolis' Barnes and Noble until last April is about to make a comeback as 801 Chophouse, which bills itself as "classic New York steakhouse‐style dining with a Midwestern flair."

(Think lots of mahogany and leather, a striking bar, and a pretty formidable wine list, from the looks of it.)

According to a press release earlier this week, this'll be the seventh location for 801, which got its start in Des Moines in '93 and has since expanded to Kansas City, Leawood (a KC suburb), Omaha, St. Louis, and Denver. It's family-owned, as are its siblings, 801 Fish and 801 Grill.

What else can we tell you? Well, the New York Times has called the chophouse the "the pricey meat emporium and de facto clubhouse of the Iowa caucuses"—apparently, it's such a staple of the caucus experience that the paper once published a floor chart showing where various TV anchors were seated.

As for the food: "This reporter can confirm that the fare at 801, part of a Midwestern restaurant group, is typically excellent (try the pork chop, the creamed corn and the corn ice cream), as it is at a host of other Des Moines restaurants," wrote the Times' Jonathan Martin.

Martin's not wrong about the pricey part: In Des Moines, a 16-oz. New York Strip sets you back $57, a 24-oz. Porterhouse goes for $64.

At least you can get the aforementioned creamed corn for a cool 10 bucks.