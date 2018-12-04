So sang the Strangeloves, Bow Wow Wow, and, later, Aaron Carter. Were they anticipating market demand for Candytopia, the "experimental" new "multi-sensory experience" that's coming to Mall of America?

Impossible to say, but this much is certain: The 17,000-square-foot interactive art experience bills itself as a multi-room, fully edible "candy kingdom," as attendees to its New York City and San Francisco locations can surely attest. Guests are showered with samples, Tuesday's press release promises, and will be presented with Twin Cities landmarks immortalized in candy-form (see unrelated gingerbread examples here).

The whole Candytopia biz model seems to hinge on providing highly Instagrammable selfie opportunities -- and that ain't cheap. Tickets run $26-$34, though treats from the gift shop cost extra; private party and birthday options abound; special "selfie lights" are available for rent. See Candytopia's own Insta for examples of the sugary fun afforded to ticket buyers.

Let's hear from John Goodman, the CEO of Candytopia and definitely not the co-star of Barton Fink:

"Since the launch of our sugar-filled wonderland, we have sought locations in top retail destinations where our unique immersive [sic] adventure can thrive and attract new audiences," Goodman says via the press release. "We are thrilled to announce the expansion of Candytopia to Mall of America and look forward to sharing our sweet retreat with its 40 million annual visitors from near and far."

Candytopia begins its limited MOA run in March. You'll find it on level 2 of the mall's West side.