Evidence continues to mount of an anti-pizza conspiracy in Minneapolis

Consider the following. Last October, two pizzerias—Good Times and Northern Fires—started setting up shop in South.

The former has been unable to open due to a series of window smashings (more on that here). The latter isn't coming to town at all thanks to financial shenanigans from their bank (though they have been able to land a residency at Bang Brewing in St. Paul).

Still not convinced that this is some sort of cosmic pizza-averse event? How about this: After that story ran, an eagle-eyed, crust-craving City Pages reader emailed to alert us of a third pizza joint that's been beleaguered by setbacks within the last month.

In late April, Fire and Nice Alehouse—the pizzeria that was supposed to take over the former Heyday space on Lyndale Avenue—experienced the not-so-nice kind of fire. The fire-fire kind.

"You may have noticed a lack of presence on social media lately. There's a reasonable explanation for that," the Fire and Nice crew wrote. "We had a little bit of an issue arise a few weeks ago. A small fire has set us back a bit. Perhaps you could say we’re living up to our name?"

The good news is that no one was hurt; subsequent comments make it clear that the building was empty at the time of the blaze.

Still... bashed-in windows, bank shenanigans, and now mysterious fires? This is as damning, if not more so, than the biblical plagues! I'd rather have frogs and blood!

Luckily, in the case of Fire and Nice, it sounds like you won't have to wait too much longer. "Not to worry, everything is alright, we’re still opening (just a little later than planned), and you’ll all have delicious pizza and local beer in your mouths very soon," their post promises.

They add that you can follow along on Facebook or Instagram for additional updates.