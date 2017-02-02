Esker Grove will start serving brunch (with bone marrow toast!) this weekend

Flicker has always had a keen pulse on what the foodie-verse needs right here, right now, and brunch at his Esker Grove is no different. There's a heavy emphasis on veggies and grains, yes, and even nuts and seeds, but don't expect it to be boring.

And so it is with brunch at Esker Grove, which makes its debut this Saturday morning.

The granola is getting "salty banana custard" instead of yogurt. There's pistachio on the French toast but also country ham (there isn't enough country ham around here and if you haven't had it, think of it as what real maple syrup is to Mrs. Butterworth's). Black truffle goes on the semolina porridge, and the steak and eggs isn't any old one: this has marrow toast.

We also spotted a brunch burger, curry caramel donut holes, and a bunch of morning cocktails including a pony of Coors Light, because sometimes that's all the hair of the dog you need on a Sunday morning.

And here's a happy little detail: Brunch is served until 3 p.m. for those of us who have trouble getting out of bed before 1 p.m. on the weekend. We know who we are, don't we?

Click here for the full menu.

Brunch at Esker Grove begins on February 4, and will be served Saturdays and Sundays 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

723 Vineland Place, Minneapolis

612-375-7542

eskergrove.com