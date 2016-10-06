Erik the Red, a Nordic BBQ joint near U.S. Bank Stadium opens today

The restaurant, located in the old Hubert's space near the new U.S. Bank Stadium, opens today.

According to press materials, the menu will showcase "a cross-section of Carolina barbecue and Minnesotan and Nordic comfort food... and more than enough beer to wash it down."

The restaurant is destined to be a pregame spot for Vikings fans. They're working on efforts to sell beer by the can and smoked meats outdoors for perambulating dudes in purple.

Inside, find a "rustic, yet modern" environment with wood accents, a large bar with center islands and plenty of TVs for gameday viewing.

This restaurant is not the only one to have gone Norwegian Vikings crazy. Upcoming Tullibee restaurant chef Grae Nonas says he considers himself to be a "Viking" on account of his Norwegian heritage, and the North Loop hotel's menu will reflect that.

Erik the Red

601 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis

612-249-5999

