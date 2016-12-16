Epic pork-themed competition, Cochon 555 hits Minneapolis on February 19
The big, piggy event where chefs take on the challenge of cooking with a whole heritage hog is coming back to Minneapolis on February 19.
The appeal of this event is that you get to eat unlimited amounts of pork and drink unlimited amounts of booze. Plus, some of the very best chefs and their culinary teams will be there for the common cause of preserving heritage hogs -- special breeds distinct from the commodity pork of factory farms.
And by the end of the night, people will be getting pretty loose. In other words, it’s a party. We’ve found that the relatively high ticket price is actually worth the cost of admission. It’s a really, really good party.
Last year, George Guzman of Surly won the top prize, and in 2015, Thomas Boemer of Revival won both the local and the national competitions, helping to catapult his already illustrious career. (Speaking of which, Boemer's new fried chicken and BBQ restaurant Revival St. Paul opens on December 26, and you better believe the meats are going to be stand-in-line worthy, regardless of the plummeting temps.)
General admission Cochon tickets start at $125; VIP tickets (early admission, plus exclusive sommelier and cocktail competition tastings) are $200; and BESPOKE tickets are $400 (these include super early admission, an exclusive private tasting and tour of Somm-Selected wines, and the Barkeep competition by a Cochon555 director on Sunday; plus a donation to Piggy Bank charity).
Cochon 555
Sunday, February 19
3 p.m. for VIP entry, 4 p.m. for General Admission
Loews Hotel Minneapolis
601 N 1st Ave., Minneapolis
