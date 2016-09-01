Ecopolitan raw vegan restaurant on Lyndale is closed
It was as much a Lyndale Avenue stalwart as the Leaning Tower of Pizza that sat kiddy-corner to it, but the raw vegan restaurant Ecopolitan has finally shuttered after fifteen years.
A hand-written sign on the door said that "the nonprofit corporation that owns it is being dissolved."
Those in search of living pizzas made with sprouted and dehydrated buckwheat and herbs will now have to look elsewhere.
Ecopolitan
Now closed
2409 Lyndale Avenue, Minneapolis