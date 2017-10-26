Eat, drink, and be scary at these spooky brewery events

Ahem. Sorry, everyone. Had to get that out of our system.

Now that that's done, here are a handful of Twin Cities breweries getting in the spooky spirit starting this weekend.

There's yoga. There's a play. There's scary movies. There's dog stuff. Happy Halloweekend.

Beers and Fears

Bad Weather's really crushing the hops + Halloween thing, with a four-day-long fest that includes a huanted brewery walkthrough, grown-up trick-or-treating, live t-shirt printing, scary movie screenings on the patio -- and like, a ton of other shit.

Oct. 28–31; Free. Bad Weather Brewing Company, 414 Sevent St. W., Saint Paul.

Pup Boo Booth

Caitlin Nightingale Photography will be at Sisyphus on Sunday, shooting stunning pup portraits that'll be available to you by Halloween. (Think of the Instagram likes!) A $5 suggested (cash) donation goes to support No Dog Left Behind Rescue.

1–3 p.m., Oct. 29; Free. Sisyphus Brewing, 712 Ontario Ave. W., Ste. 100, Minneapolis.

Howl-O-Ween Canine Costume Party

Because there's no such thing as too many costumed canines -- and because, what the fuck, you already crammed Fido into that tutu -- swing through Lakes & Legends on Sunday afternoon for a party hosted by Sidewalk Dog Media.

2–5 p.m., Oct. 29; Free. Lakes & Legends Brewing Company, 1368 Lasalle Ave., Minneapolis.

Lake Monster Bash: Halloween Music Fest

HALEY, Chastity Brown, Actual Wolf, Farewell Milwaukee, and Them Coulee Boys are on the lineup at Lake Monster's spooky bash, along with specialty beers and food trucks. Also, Blue Door Pub's whipping up a cheddar- and garlic-packed "Vampire Slayer Blucy" just for the fest.

1–9 p.m., Oct. 28; $15. Lake Monster Brewing, 550 Vandalia St., St. Paul.

The Weir

This is a cool one: Wayward Theatre Company is turning Urban Growler's newly renovated barrel room into the stage for The Weir, a haunting play set in an unassuming Irish pub, where there's more to a mysterious newcomer than meets the eye.

Runs through Nov. 4, $25 (Tuesdays are pay-what-you-can). Urban Growler, 2325 Endicott St., St. Paul.

Trick Om Treat Halloween Yoga + Beer

Can you do those crane poses in costume? Worth a shot -- if you show up dressed up for this Om Brewers class, you’ll get a free beer.

11 a.m. Oct. 28; $20. LynLake Brewery, 2934 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis

Did we miss your spooky brewery event? That's probably because "we" are but one woman trawling Facebook for upcoming happenings. Email [email protected] to get it listed.