Eat at these 45 restaurants Friday to support famine aid for Somalia
According to a March report from National Public Radio, at least 6.2 million people in Somalia — or just about half the country — are living with "acute food shortage" due to drought that is worsening.
Over a two-day span, over 100 people died of hunger in just a single region of the country.
Twin Cities restaurants are stepping up to assist with financial aid, and here's what you can do to join the effort. Over 40 local restaurants will donate up to 50 percent of their total sales on Friday, April 7 to support famine relief efforts in Somalia.
Tomorrow, dine at one of the restaurants listed below, or, if you can't dine out, make a donation at the Dine Out for Somalia website.
For more information: dineoutsomalia.com.
African Paradise
2700 E Lake Street #1300, Minneapolis, MN 55406
(612) 354-2551
Afro Deli MPLS
720 Washington Avenue. Minneapolis, MN 55414
(612) 871-5555
Afro Deli STP
5 W 7th Place. St. Paul, MN 55102
(651) 888-2168
BaarakAllah Restaurant
408 Cedar Avenue S #1, Minneapolis, MN 55454
(612) 332-1822
Barwaaqo Coffee (Village Market)
912 E 24th Street. Minneapolis, MN 55404
(612) 275-7750
Caano's Kitchen (Karmel Square)
2910 Pillsbury Avenue S. Minneapolis, MN 55408
(612) 367-4548
Capitol Cafe
2417 E Franklin Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55406
(612) 354-2515
Crescent Moon Bakery
2339 Central Ave NE, Minneapolis, MN 55418
(612) 782-0169
Daalo Pizza & Grill
2627 Nicollet Avenue. Minneapolis, MN 55408
(612) 259-8789
Daily Cairo Grill
1922 Chicago Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55404
(612) 870-6200
Daud Restaurant (Karmel Square)
2910 Pillsbury Avenue S. Minneapolis, MN 55408
(612) 208-1548
Deg-Deg Grill (Village Market)
912 E 24th Street. Minneapolis, MN 55404
(612) 259-7933
Deg-Deg Grill (Karmel Square)
2910 Pillsbury Avenue S. Minneapolis, MN 55408
(612) 825-1466
Deg-Deg Grill (Saint Cloud)
1350 15th Avenue SE. Saint Cloud, MN 56304
(320) 774-3799
Dillas Restaurant
1813 Riverside Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55454
(612) 332-2898
Diyar Restaurant (Karmel Square)
2910 Pillsbury Avenue S. Minneapolis, MN 55408
Franklin Restaurant
137 E Franklin Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55404
(612) 872-5222
Hamdi Restaurant
818 E Lake St. Minneapolis, MN 55404
(612) 823-9660
Harwanaag Restaurant
2532 25th Avenue S. Minneapolis, MN 55406
(612) 990-6466
Holy Land
2513 Central Ave NE, Minneapolis, MN 55418
(612) 781-2627
Hooyo's Kitchen (Karmel Square)
2910 Pillsbury Avenue S. Minneapolis, MN 55408
(612) 236-4343
Jubba Restaurant (Village Market)
912 E 24th Street. Minneapolis, MN 55404
(612) 871-7200
Juice House (Karmel Square)
2910 Pillsbury Avenue S. Minneapolis, MN 55408
Kaah Restaurant (Village Market)
912 E 24th Street. Minneapolis, MN 55404
(612) 872-5224
Karmel Restaurant (Karmel Square)
2910 Pillsbury Avenue S. Minneapolis, MN 55408
Kilimanjaro Restaurant
3024 5th Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55408
(612) 200-9349
Kulan Restaurant (Village Market)
912 E 24th Street. Minneapolis, MN 55404
(612) 874-3285
Lavazza Coffee (Karmel Square)
2910 Pillsbury Avenue S. Minneapolis, MN 55408
(612) 607-4873
Mapps Coffee (Cedar Riverside)
1810 Riverside Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55454
(612) 597-4255
Masha'Allah Restaurant (Cedar Riverside)
605 Cedar Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55454
(612) 333-3776
Noor Restaurant (Salt Lake City, Utah)
1151 S Redwood Rd. Salt Lake City, UT 84104
(801) 975-6356
Quruxlow Restaurant
1414 E Lake Street. Minneapolis, MN 55407
(612) 722-1480
Quruxlow Restaurant (Karmel Square)
2910 Pillsbury Avenue S. Minneapolis, MN 55408
Red Sea
320 Cedar Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55454
(612) 333-1644
Safari Express
920 E Lake St # 134, Minneapolis, MN 55407
(612) 874-0756
Safari Restaurant
3010 4th Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55408
(612) 353-5341
Sagal Restaurant (Cedar Riverside)
411 Cedar Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55454
Sahan Restaurant (Village Market)
912 E 24th Street. Minneapolis, MN 55404
(612) 870-2992
Sanag Restaurant
3007 Cedar Ave S. Minneapolis, Minnesota 55407
(612) 722-5270
Sudi Coffee & Juice (Village Market)
912 E 24th Street. Minneapolis, MN 55404
(612) 871-6004
Twin Cities Deli & Coffee
1603 Chicago Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55404
(612) 338-3446
West Bank Diner (Cedar Riverside)
324 Cedar Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55454
(612) 333-2211
West Bank Groceries & Deli (Cedar Riverside)
417 Cedar Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55454
(612) 338-2720
Willo Restaurant (Karmel Square)
2910 Pillsbury Avenue S. Minneapolis, MN 55408
(612) 636-5499
Xijaz Smoothies & Coffee (Village Market)
912 E 24th Street. Minneapolis, MN 55404
Comments
More from Food & Drink
Sponsor Content