Over a two-day span, over 100 people died of hunger in just a single region of the country.

Twin Cities restaurants are stepping up to assist with financial aid, and here's what you can do to join the effort. Over 40 local restaurants will donate up to 50 percent of their total sales on Friday, April 7 to support famine relief efforts in Somalia.



Tomorrow, dine at one of the restaurants listed below, or, if you can't dine out, make a donation at the Dine Out for Somalia website.

For more information: dineoutsomalia.com.

African Paradise

2700 E Lake Street #1300, Minneapolis, MN 55406

(612) 354-2551

Afro Deli MPLS

720 Washington Avenue. Minneapolis, MN 55414

(612) 871-5555

Afro Deli STP

5 W 7th Place. St. Paul, MN 55102

(651) 888-2168

BaarakAllah Restaurant

408 Cedar Avenue S #1, Minneapolis, MN 55454

(612) 332-1822

Barwaaqo Coffee (Village Market)

912 E 24th Street. Minneapolis, MN 55404

(612) 275-7750

Caano's Kitchen (Karmel Square)

2910 Pillsbury Avenue S. Minneapolis, MN 55408

(612) 367-4548

Capitol Cafe

2417 E Franklin Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55406

(612) 354-2515

Crescent Moon Bakery

2339 Central Ave NE, Minneapolis, MN 55418

(612) 782-0169

Daalo Pizza & Grill

2627 Nicollet Avenue. Minneapolis, MN 55408

(612) 259-8789

Daily Cairo Grill

1922 Chicago Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55404

(612) 870-6200

Daud Restaurant (Karmel Square)

2910 Pillsbury Avenue S. Minneapolis, MN 55408

(612) 208-1548

Deg-Deg Grill (Village Market)

912 E 24th Street. Minneapolis, MN 55404

(612) 259-7933

Deg-Deg Grill (Karmel Square)

2910 Pillsbury Avenue S. Minneapolis, MN 55408

(612) 825-1466

Deg-Deg Grill (Saint Cloud)

1350 15th Avenue SE. Saint Cloud, MN 56304

(320) 774-3799

Dillas Restaurant

1813 Riverside Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55454

(612) 332-2898

Diyar Restaurant (Karmel Square)

2910 Pillsbury Avenue S. Minneapolis, MN 55408

Franklin Restaurant

137 E Franklin Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55404

(612) 872-5222

Hamdi Restaurant

818 E Lake St. Minneapolis, MN 55404

(612) 823-9660

Harwanaag Restaurant

2532 25th Avenue S. Minneapolis, MN 55406

(612) 990-6466

Holy Land

2513 Central Ave NE, Minneapolis, MN 55418

(612) 781-2627

Hooyo's Kitchen (Karmel Square)

2910 Pillsbury Avenue S. Minneapolis, MN 55408

(612) 236-4343

Jubba Restaurant (Village Market)

912 E 24th Street. Minneapolis, MN 55404

(612) 871-7200

Juice House (Karmel Square)

2910 Pillsbury Avenue S. Minneapolis, MN 55408

Kaah Restaurant (Village Market)

912 E 24th Street. Minneapolis, MN 55404

(612) 872-5224

Karmel Restaurant (Karmel Square)

2910 Pillsbury Avenue S. Minneapolis, MN 55408

Kilimanjaro Restaurant

3024 5th Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55408

(612) 200-9349

Kulan Restaurant (Village Market)

912 E 24th Street. Minneapolis, MN 55404

(612) 874-3285

Lavazza Coffee (Karmel Square)

2910 Pillsbury Avenue S. Minneapolis, MN 55408

(612) 607-4873

Mapps Coffee (Cedar Riverside)

1810 Riverside Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55454

(612) 597-4255

Masha'Allah Restaurant (Cedar Riverside)

605 Cedar Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55454

(612) 333-3776

Noor Restaurant (Salt Lake City, Utah)

1151 S Redwood Rd. Salt Lake City, UT 84104

(801) 975-6356

Quruxlow Restaurant

1414 E Lake Street. Minneapolis, MN 55407

(612) 722-1480

Quruxlow Restaurant (Karmel Square)

2910 Pillsbury Avenue S. Minneapolis, MN 55408

Red Sea

320 Cedar Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55454

(612) 333-1644

Safari Express

920 E Lake St # 134, Minneapolis, MN 55407

(612) 874-0756

Safari Restaurant

3010 4th Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55408

(612) 353-5341

Sagal Restaurant (Cedar Riverside)

411 Cedar Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55454

Sahan Restaurant (Village Market)

912 E 24th Street. Minneapolis, MN 55404

(612) 870-2992

Sanag Restaurant

3007 Cedar Ave S. Minneapolis, Minnesota 55407

(612) 722-5270

Sudi Coffee & Juice (Village Market)

912 E 24th Street. Minneapolis, MN 55404

(612) 871-6004

Twin Cities Deli & Coffee

1603 Chicago Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55404

(612) 338-3446

West Bank Diner (Cedar Riverside)

324 Cedar Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55454

(612) 333-2211

West Bank Groceries & Deli (Cedar Riverside)

417 Cedar Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55454

(612) 338-2720

Willo Restaurant (Karmel Square)

2910 Pillsbury Avenue S. Minneapolis, MN 55408

(612) 636-5499

Xijaz Smoothies & Coffee (Village Market)

912 E 24th Street. Minneapolis, MN 55404

