Not much. Maybe eating a giant burrito for a good cause.

Fresh on the heels of finding a new home for their spooky gags and ghoulishly made up characters, Haunted Basement is raising money in a most delicious way today.

Eat at the Chipotle in Uptown Minneapolis (26th and Hennepin) between 4:00 and 8:00 p.m., and 50 percent of your tab goes to Haunted Basement. Just show them this flier printed out or on your phone -- or simply say "I'm here for Haunted Basement" -- and 50 percent of the tab will go toward scary stuff.

What, scary stuff, specifically? The event page doesn't specify, and instead says the money's for "operating costs of...well, stay tuned for further announcements. But all the money we raise will go towards moving the Basement forward, and scaring people like never before."

Well, it seems like everything and everyone these days is into scaring people like never before. The creeps at Haunted Basement are among the only ones worth rooting for.