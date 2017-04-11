City Pages

Early Bird bringing breakfast/lunch menu to Loring Park

Tuesday, April 11, 2017 by Mecca Bos in Food & Drink
Early Bird's lunch options will include the baloney sandwich we fell in love with at Bearcat.

If at first one of your restaurants doesn't succeed, try, try again.

The vexatious Loring Park space that was once home to the excellent Nick & Eddie, and then made way for Third Bird, and then (very briefly) Bearcat Bar, will now be Early Bird, and will be open for business Thursday morning. 

Owner Kim Bartmann (restaurateur behind Twin Cities restaurants Bryant-Lake Bowl, Barbette, Red Stag, and others) has tweeted a few tidbits about the restaurant, which will be a breakfast and lunch joint, open 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., at least when it first opens.

Bartmann's hints included a sneak peek at the menu yesterday morning.  

The accompanying photo features a menu rife with a bunch of on-trend daytime veggie-forward treats, including a brown rice bowl, quinoa pancakes and a vegan taco bowl.

And, bonus: The most unctuous fried bologna sandwich (see: the mouth-watering photo above) from the ill-fated Bearcat will still be around atlunchtime, for those of us with zero vegan aspirations. 

Breakfast starts at 7 a.m., and lunch at 11 a.m. 

Opens Thursday
1612 Harmon Pl., Minneapolis
612-767-9495
 



 

