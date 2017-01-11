Dying to flip a shrimp into your hat? Now you can “be the chef” at Benihana

And now, they can. Benihana is offering “Be The Chef” gift packages, allowing anyone a chance at head-spinning spatula-chopping and shrimp-flipping. Move on over to the other side of the hibachi table and show your family what you got.

The fee includes a one-on-one training session with a Benihana chef, a live culinary performance for your invited guests, entrees and fried rice for all of those guests, and a bunch of commemorative stuff.

Be The Chef packages start at $200 for a guest chef and three guests, and go up by $50 for each additional guest.

And sorry, no kids. Guest chefs gotta be at least 18.

Purchase packages here.

Be The Chef from Benihana on Vimeo.