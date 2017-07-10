Dulono's Pizza, a fixture in Uptown Minneapolis for decades, had suddenly closed for business, effective immediately. The bright red building appeared dormant on Sunday, save a few fans milling around outside who came to take one last look, or perhaps to confirm the whole thing wasn't some sort of terrible, pizza-themed dream.

A Facebook post and a note taped to the door explained the small chain's operation had "moved" to the location it recently opened in the warehouse district of downtown Minneapolis. The sign stated Dulono's delivery business will continue, and has "expanded" to now include previously excluded parts of northeast and southeast Minneapolis. According to Dulono's, delivery accounts for 62 percent of its business, anyway.(That 2-for-1 deal on beer all day, every day, was not mentioned; nor was its "all you can eat" lunch buffet.)

The sudden departure was blamed on a dispute with the owners of the building.

"For everyone that is understandably upset, this was something that was forced on us by the inability to either purchase the property or work out a new lease with the owners. We are making the best decisions that we can with the circumstances that we have been given."

First opened in 1957, Dulono's also serves slices in Mahtomedi and Woodbury.

The downtown location, opened last year, can be found at 118 N. 4th St., a few blocks from Target Field.