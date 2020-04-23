Drag queens deliver food at Black Hart; the Wienery pops up

First up: St. Paul queer soccer bar Black Hart is putting its regular drag performers to work on the weekends, bringing you stadium-style eats and beer during Friday and Saturday dinner hours.

“We really miss our people, and our people miss having a place to go, so hopefully this will be a fun way for people to support us and the community we’ve built,” says Wes Burdine, owner of Black Hart.

Dina Delicious will be the first queen bringing you things like cheese curds and beer with a bit of glamor (and probably a face mask). Each week, a different performer will take over parking lot delivery duties.

The menu will include cheesy and fried delights such as Heggies pizza, chicken baskets, and fish and chips. Their beer and wine offerings range from local standards (Surly, Fair State, Bang Brewing) to old reliables (PBR, Miller, Michelob).

To partake, place an order online at Blackhartstp.com from 4 to 9:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, then drive, bike, or walk on over to Black Hart’s parking lot on University Avenue in St. Paul and wait for the most glamorous curbside delivery experience of your life.

Patrick Starr hanging with his BFF, hot dog.

Meanwhile in Minneapolis, the classic West Bank joint the Wienery needs to pay rent, and they are doing it the best way they know how: with a sausage party.

This Saturday (April 25) they’ll be open for business from 12 to 3 p.m., and celebrating the birthday of current owner, Pat Starr. The menu will feature a roster of hot dogs, brats, Polish and Italian sausages, and a veggie option, as well as fries.

Though it won’t be as glamorous as Black Hart’s, the Wienery will also be offering curbside delivery. Simply call your order in at 612-333-5798 and show up at the Cedar Avenue location to pick up your eats.