Downtown Minneapolis microbrewery will have State Fair-inspired snacks, burgers in bowls

Bus Stop Burgers and Brewhouse is the latest to rethink the serving vessel once intended for soup and cereal. Per a Tuesday release, the forthcoming Minneapolis microbrewery located right by U.S. Bank Stadium will have "State Fair-inspired starters, scratch made pies, locally curated draft cocktails, and craft beer."

But the "star" of the menu? That's purportedly the burgers, which are available in the traditional style (bun) or in the trend form (bowl).

These "aren't your father's burgers," Bus Stop promises, presumably because your father eats his beef on bread products, with his hands, like a real man. And also because of the way they're made: Meat here gets blended with stuff like Cascade hops and beer cheddar (the IPA Cascade Hop Burger), Thai lemongrass and green curry chestnuts (the Thai Chicken Burger), capers and fresh dill (the Salmon Burger), and Nashville hot seasoning and Tennessee spice (the Nashville Hot Gobbler). You can get 'em topped with everything from Texas Green Chili to "State Fair Cheesy Chips."

Those State Fair starters, meanwhile, include tempura battered cheese curds and chicken chicharrons. Pies'll switch out seasonally, with brown butterscotch, banana cream parfait, and chocolate pudding to start. Tattersall's overseeing the bill of 10 draft cocktails; an East Coast IPA, chocolate peanut butter porter, and black currant gose are among the house-brewed beers.

Bus Stop is the latest from Williston Holding Company, the same group behind Target Center's new shipping container-themed eatery Cargo Food Authority. Decor-wise, they're leaning into the whole "what if outside, but inside" vibe you'll find at their other downtown property, taking design cues from vintage bus depots. The main bar is a converted bus from 1955; the counter where you place your order (it's all counter service here) is a 1920 trolley bus.

It'll open December 30 at 11 a.m. -- yep, just in time for the Vikings-Bears NFC North matchup -- with a tailgate party to mark the occasion.

Bus Stop Burgers and Brewhouse

620 S. Fourth St., Suite 130, Minneapolis

busstopbrewhouse.com