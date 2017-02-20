In December came word he'd be shuttering south Minneapolis' beloved Piccolo, to spend more time overseeing the elegant dishes at The Walker's new Esker Grove.

Now he's got yet another project.

Flicker and his wife/partner Amy Greely are in process of purchasing the building at 4563 S. 34th Avenue, which currently houses The Sunrise Inn, a barbershop, boutique, and rental units.

The Sunrise is a classic "3.2 bar," and Flicker and Greely say they will retain the low-key vibe but serve up stronger beer and wine along with a family-friendly atmosphere, plus "homemade" lunch and dinner. No other details on the menu, but they added the space will also serve as a commisary kitchen for the work they're doing at Lake Nokomis' busy Sandcastle.

"The classic bar is something that is near and dear to both husband and wife. Doug grew up spending time at Flicker’s Liquors in Pierz, MN that his uncles owned for over 35 years. He fondly remembers bologna Tuesdays where they would cross the street to Thielen’s Meat Market and walk back to make sandwiches. Greeley comes from St. Paul, where the tradition of neighborhood bars is strong and grew up a block from (then) Mickey’s Nook," the couple announced in press materials.

Bull's Horn is scheduled to open in the summer.



4543 S. 34th Ave., Minneapolis