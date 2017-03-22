"Donny Dirk was murdered today. RIP Donny," reads a terse obit on the bar's Facebook page.

Zebra-patterned carpet, neon green decor, and odd hours made the bar entertaining yet mysterious. Maybe a little too mysterious. Now it’s being re-branded, this time as a “conversation bar” that's "heavy on the adult content," reports gomn.com.

Under the name "Mr. Steven’s Snuggery," the new concept "will be a cross between low tech Godzilla and high-brow hookers (without the hookers) who are in love with outer space!”

Right!

In other words, we have no idea what this will entail, but assume it will be in keeping with Leslie Bock’s other kitschy concepts like Psycho Suzi’s and Betty Danger’s Country Club.

Mr. Steven’s Snuggery will open “sometime soon.”

2027 N. Second St., Minneapolis

612-588-9700

donnydirks.com